Recipharm, ProductLife Group partner to streamline drug development and approvals

Recipharm and ProductLife Group (PLG) have entered a strategic collaboration designed to help pharmaceutical companies speed up development timelines and improve regulatory outcomes.

The partnership combines Recipharm’s manufacturing and development capabilities with PLG’s global regulatory and market access expertise, aiming to reduce time to first-in-human trials and market entry.

The agreement brings together Recipharm’s services across small molecules, biologics, and advanced therapies with PLG’s specialization in regulatory strategy, pharmacovigilance, and product lifecycle management. Customers will benefit from integrated planning that aligns regulatory and development strategies early in the process, helping to avoid costly delays and support faster market access, according to the companies.

Recipharm clients will gain direct access to PLG’s regulatory and development support, while PLG’s clients will be able to tap into Recipharm’s global manufacturing infrastructure, including predictive models for biologics production. Both companies say the combined offering will enhance oversight and reduce supply chain and compliance risks.

Executives from both companies emphasized the importance of aligning development, regulatory, and commercial planning from the outset.

The collaboration, they contend, addresses the increasing complexity of global regulatory environments and provides a unified approach to bringing therapies for unmet medical needs to market more efficiently.

Xavier Duburcq, PLG’s CEO, in a statement noted Recipharm’s 700 product development experts and the more than 400 projects that the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) has delivered annually.