Bristol Myers Squibb ends operations at viral vector production site in Illinois

In a move to optimize its cell therapy manufacturing network, Bristol Myers Squibb is ending operations at its viral vector production facility in Libertyville, Illinois. The company will shift the work to a BMS site in Devens, Massachusetts.

“This is a strategic move toward a more cost effective, scalable, and integrated end-to-end manufacturing model that will serve patients for years to come,” a BMS spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Unfortunately, this means we’ve made the difficult decision to cease vector manufacturing in Libertyville, a site that has operated at the highest level for BMS Cell Therapy.”

The spokesperson did not disclose how many workers will be affected. The move comes as BMS is looking to cut $2 billion in expenses by the end of 2027, which is on top of $1.5 billion in planned cost savings by the end of this year.

In April 2023, BMS announced that it was expanding cell therapy manufacturing in Libertyville — following the company’s execution of an agreement with Novartis — to enable in-house viral vector production. At the time, the company touted the site’s capabilities to produce viral vectors for its CAR T-cell therapies.

“As the only company with two approved cell therapy treatments, cell therapy is a cornerstone of Bristol Myers Squibb’s progress and a critical contributor to our growth portfolio,” the spokesperson said.

Shifting manufacturing operations from Libertyville to its Devens facility will provide BMS with an integrated approach that “enhances efficiency and positions the company for long-term growth,” according to the spokesperson, who said that its strategy to internalize vector production remains a top priority.

BMS has previously noted that manufacturing cell therapies is both operationally and technically complex, with increasing demand for viral vectors — a key component of engineering T cells for patients.

“Over the past year, we have made significant advancements with vector production, which now allow us to optimize our manufacturing footprint and strategically shift this work to another BMS U.S.,” the spokesperson said.

In addition to its Devens facility, the company has a U.S. cell therapy manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington, which BMS credits with allowing it to expand investigational programs and support the commercial launch of CAR T therapy Breyanzi.