Boehringer, Samsung Biologics expand their respective ADC capabilities in separate deals

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) continue to be a hot technology area for biopharma, with two new deals announced separately on Thursday by Boehringer Ingelheim and Samsung Biologics.

Boehringer Ingelheim has signed a licensing agreement with Synaffix, a Lonza company, to integrate its ADC platform into Boehringer’s oncology pipeline. The collaboration, led by Boehringer’s subsidiary NBE Therapeutics, will use Synaffix’s technology to create ADCs that target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

Synaffix’s platform allows precise modifications to antibodies, enhancing their effectiveness, according tothe company. Under the agreement, Boehringer will develop therapies for multiple targets, with Synaffix eligible for up to $1.3 billion in milestone payments and royalties on future sales.

Samsung Biologics has extended its partnership with LigaChem Biosciences to advance ADC development at Samsung’s new dedicated facility in Incheon, South Korea. The state-of-the-art facility features a 500-liter reactor and supports ADC development from discovery to manufacturing.

LigaChem, focused on ADC candidates for solid tumors, will work with Samsung to accelerate its pipeline and bring new therapies to patients. “This partnership will help ensure a reliable supply chain for high-quality ADC drugs,” LigaChem CEO Yong-Zu Kim said in a statement.

ADCs combine the precision of antibodies, which target specific cancer cells, with the potency of chemotherapy drugs. By delivering treatment directly to tumor sites, ADCs are designed to enhance efficacy while minimizing damage to healthy tissues, offering a potentially more targeted and effective approach to treating cancer.