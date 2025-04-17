Bayer expands Pennsylvania manufacturing facility with $44M investment

Bayer has opened a 70,000-square-foot expansion at its Myerstown, Pennsylvania manufacturing site, following a $44 million investment aimed at boosting production capacity and modernizing operations.

The expansion includes eight new product packaging lines and automated logistics systems to streamline delivery of consumer health products such as Aleve, Claritin, and Alka-Seltzer Plus. The Myerstown site, which has operated for over 75 years, is now the largest manufacturing facility in Bayer’s global Consumer Health network.

The site manufactures more than 50% of Bayer North American brands. Company executives and local officials marked the facility’s grand opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by community members and employees.

“The Myerstown annex will enable us to bring science-backed products to market with more speed and reliability than ever before,” Dave Tomasi, president of Bayer’s Consumer Health division in North America, said in a statement.

The updated site integrates advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and product speed-to-market. In addition to infrastructure improvements, Bayer is also focused on workforce development. The company is upskilling employees and collaborating with local educators to align manufacturing needs with classroom learning.