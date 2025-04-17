Capricorn, florabio partner on cell culture media for biotech and vaccine manufacturing

Capricorn Scientific has entered into a partnership with florabio to develop animal-free, high-yield cell culture media for the biotech and vaccine industries.

The collaboration aims to improve the efficiency and scalability of media used in drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and biologics manufacturing.

The companies plan to combine Capricorn’s experience in animal-free formulations with florabio’s focus on high-yield expression systems. The alliance is expected to support researchers and manufacturers in advancing products from early development to clinical and commercial stages using more sustainable and regulatory-compliant materials.

Florabio is led by biotechnologist Aziz Cayli, who brings decades of experience in media optimization.

“Collaborating with florabio marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to deliver high-performing, innovative solutions to the biotech industry,” Harry Brack, managing director of Capricorn Scientific, said in a statement, while noting Cayli’s “unparalleled experience and passion for media optimization.”

According to both firms, the partnership reflects a shared goal of delivering reliable and innovative tools for cell cultivation in pharmaceutical and biotech research. Initial products from the collaboration have already been launched, including a new stem cell and MDCK medium, with additional offerings expected later in 2025.