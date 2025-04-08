AGC Biologics adds 5,000L single-use bioreactors to new Japan site

Global contract development and manufacturing organization AGC Biologics has selected large-scale single-use bioreactor systems for its new manufacturing facility in Yokohama, Japan.

The site will feature two 5,000-liter Thermo Scientific DynaDrive single-use bioreactors, which the company says positions it to offer one of the most advanced large-scale mammalian biologics manufacturing capabilities in Japan. The site is expected to begin GMP operations in 2027.

The use of single-use bioreactors continues to grow across the biopharmaceutical industry, with 2024 data from BDO Group’s bioTRAK Database showing these systems now account for 51% of all mammalian bioreactor technology globally. Factors contributing to this shift include lower cleaning requirements, cost and time efficiencies, and greater flexibility in production. According to bioTRAK, AGC Biologics currently holds the second largest single-use manufacturing network by volume.

Once operational, the Yokohama site will support biologics manufacturing from early-phase development through commercial production. In addition to mammalian expression, the facility will accommodate cell therapy and mRNA-based drug products, aligning with broader industry trends toward next-generation therapies.

This will be AGC Biologics’ second manufacturing facility in Japan, joining its existing Chiba site, which provides mammalian and microbial services. The company expects the new location to enhance its regional production capabilities and contribute to greater efficiency across its global supply network.

CEO Alberto Santagostino told Pharma Manufacturing in January 2025 that there is an unmet domestic demand that needs to be addressed in Japan, and AGC Biologics “wants to become the CDMO of reference” in the Asian country. The Yokohama site will serve Japan’s biopharma companies and those foreign firms that “want to take advantage of the Japanese quality of manufacturing and the cost advantage of a pretty weak yen,” Santagostino said.