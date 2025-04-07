Ethris and Lonza partner on spray-dried mRNA vaccines for respiratory diseases

Clinical-stage biotech company Ethris and contract development and manufacturing organization Lonza have inked a collaboration to develop spray-dried, room-temperature stable mRNA vaccines for respiratory diseases.

The partnership will focus on creating formulations suitable for nasal delivery, with the goal of inducing mucosal immunity — a localized immune response at the site of virus entry. The effort is backed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and will initially target influenza.

Development will take place at Lonza’s particle engineering facility in Bend, Oregon, which specializes in inhaled delivery and bioavailability enhancement. The site will support spray-drying and particle engineering under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards. The formulations will use Ethris’ stabilized non-immunogenic mRNA (SNIM RNA) and stabilized lipid nanoparticle (SNaP LNP) technology.

Spray-drying enables vaccine formulations that can be administered without needles and stored at room temperature, addressing some of the cold chain and administration challenges associated with traditional mRNA vaccines. These features could simplify logistics, reduce costs, and support broader vaccine access during outbreaks.

The project aims to demonstrate that nasal administration can provide immune protection comparable to injected vaccines, while also limiting virus transmission. If successful, the technology could support rapid development of new vaccines against emerging respiratory threats.

Last week, Lonza — the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) by revenue — launched its new “One Lonza” operating model, officially transitioning to a streamlined structure as a pure-play CDMO.

The updated framework replaces the previous divisional setup with three integrated platforms — Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities — each overseeing multiple technologies to improve scalability and customer engagement.

While the company’s Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business remains separate and is set for divestment, Lonza expects CHI sales to rebound in 2025 following a decline last year. Restated 2024 financials will be released in June.