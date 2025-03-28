National Resilience expands biomanufacturing operations in Ohio, adds 200 jobs

National Resilience, a biomanufacturing company focused on drug product production, is expanding its operations in Blue Ash, Ohio, and plans to add 200 new jobs as part of its continued growth in the Cincinnati area.

The company will scale up capabilities at its 190,000-square-foot Blue Ash site to support device assembly, packaging, and increased cold and ambient storage for drug products filled at its existing West Chester facility.

The company anticipates that its Cincinnati workforce will approach 1,000 employees, a significant increase since it acquired the West Chester site two years ago. The expansion reflects National Resilience’s continued collaboration with REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio, both of which have supported the company’s growth and workforce development efforts in the region.

JobsOhio and its partners are leading efforts to strengthen the region’s biomanufacturing talent pipeline. This includes developing a training program aimed at filling technician roles at National Resilience and other life sciences employers. The initiative will leverage shared curriculum and regional partnerships to attract both local and out-of-state talent to the sector.

Local economic development leaders say National Resilience’s growth highlights the Cincinnati area’s emergence as a life sciences hub. The sector contributes $6.8 billion to the region’s gross regional product and employs more than 20,000 people. Officials in West Chester and Blue Ash welcomed the expansion, citing the area’s existing business infrastructure and growing cluster of life sciences and manufacturing companies.

In January, National Resilience laid off 120 employees at its Durham, North Carolina, gene therapy facility, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. The site, acquired from bluebird bio in 2021, supported lentiviral vector production. About 54 workers will stay on through December to assist with transition tasks.

The move followed an earlier round of layoffs in Florida, where National Resilience cut 105 jobs at its Alachua site. Both cuts were part of a broader restructuring tied to reduced demand in gene therapy.

Launched in 2020 with $800 million in venture funding, National Resilience says it continues to scale operations elsewhere while adjusting staffing across its network.