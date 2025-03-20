Currax gets FDA approval for second manufacturing site for oral weight loss drug

Currax Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has approved a second manufacturing site for its oral weight loss medication Contrave, also marketed as Mysimba in the European Union and European Economic Area.

Currax said the FDA approval of a second manufacturing facility more than doubles the company’s capacity to produce the drug and ensures the long-term continuity of global supply, providing a “competitive advantage” as other anti-obesity treatments continue to struggle with providing consistent supply.

“This approval comes at a critical time as demand for effective obesity treatments surges worldwide and reinforces the company’s commitment to continuous patient access to treatment,” Currax said in its announcement.

The specialty pharmaceutical company contends that Contrave (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl) is the only medication in the Reward System Regulator (RSR) class and is the number one branded oral weight loss medication on the market.

For the second year in a row, Currax reported more than 50% year-over-year revenue growth for Contrave/Mysimba in 2024. Currently available in over 50 countries, worldwide demand for the drug has increased to more than 2.2 million units and Currax’s U.S. field force is being expanded by about 25% in the first quarter of 2025.

“Securing a second FDA-approved drug product manufacturing site enhances our ability to respond to shifting industry conditions and safeguards against external factors that could impact production and distribution,” Aaron Chesnut, vice president of technical operations at Currax, said in a statement.