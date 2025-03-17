Humanetics taps Lifecore for CDMO services on radiation countermeasure

Humanetics Corporation has selected Lifecore Biomedical to provide contract development and manufacturing services for BIO 300, a radioprotective agent in development for the prevention of acute radiation syndrome.

Lifecore will oversee the technology transfer of the drug’s fill-finish process, conduct gap assessments, and provide a pilot batch as part of the collaboration. The partnership between to two Minnesota companies supports Humanetics’ efforts to advance BIO 300, which is being developed with funding from the U.S. Department of Defense as a medical countermeasure against radiation exposure.

In addition to process development, Lifecore will carry out analytical feasibility studies to determine further requirements for the drug’s advancement. Lifecore CEO Paul Josephs in a statement emphasized the significance of the project in the company’s growth strategy, noting that BIO 300 aligns with the CDMO’s focus on supporting innovative biopharma products.

Humanetics CEO Ronald Zenk highlighted the collaboration as a testament to Minnesota’s contributions to medical innovation and its role in developing solutions for warfighters, first responders, and civilian populations at risk of radiation exposure.

Beyond its radioprotective application, BIO 300 is undergoing late-stage clinical development to address impaired pulmonary function in COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals. Humanetics recently reported positive Phase 2 trial results supporting its potential for this indication. The drug is also being explored for oncology applications to protect cancer patients from unintended side effects of radiation therapy.

The collaboration is backed by a $5.1 million award from the Department of Defense’s Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program. The research is administered by the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity and aligns with broader government efforts to enhance preparedness against radiation-related health threats.