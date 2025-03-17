Lotte Biologics, Asimov partner on cell line development and manufacturing

Lotte Biologics has signed a memorandum of understanding with Boston-based Asimov to integrate cell line development technology with GMP manufacturing capabilities.

The partnership will incorporate Asimov’s CHO Edge platform, which uses synthetic biology and AI-driven analysis to optimize Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell lines for antibody and protein therapeutic production. Lotte Biologics said it has previously validated the platform’s scalability at its Syracuse Bio Campus.

Under the agreement, the companies will offer end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services, aiming to streamline the transition from cell line development to commercial-scale biopharmaceutical production.

“By combining Asimov’s cutting-edge technology with Lotte Biologics’ manufacturing excellence, we will not only deliver unparalleled services to our customers but also drive innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry,” James Park, CEO of Lotte Biologics, said in a statement.

Lotte Biologics is a subsidiary of Lotte Corporation, specializing in biopharma CDMO services. In January 2023, the company acquired a biopharmaceutical production facility in Syracuse, New York, from Bristol Myers Squibb for $160 million. The acquisition allowed Lotte Biologics to commence immediate production, securing stable revenue streams from 2023 onwards, according to the company.

Asimov is a synthetic biology company based in Boston, focusing on advancing the design and manufacture of therapeutics. In November 2024, Asimov entered into a licensing agreement with RevOpsis Therapeutics to integrate the CHO Edge System into the development of RO-104, a tri-specific biologic targeting retinal vascular diseases.