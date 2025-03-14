Recipharm reports record-breaking revenue in 2024 with growth in biologics business

Global contract development and manufacturing organization Recipharm announced record-breaking revenue of €827 million for 2024, a 7% year-over-year increase, driven by growth in its biologics business.

The company said in Friday’s announcement that it secured more than 140 contracts for several new biological modalities, including nucleic acid-based RNA and plasmid DNA production, live viruses and viral vectors, as well as live-microbial biopharma products.

Recipharm’s biologics division, ReciBioPharm, was recently awarded a three-year grant from the Gates Foundation to support the global deployment of RNA continuous manufacturing technologies to low- and middle-income countries. In September 2024, ReciBioPharm expanded its service portfolio to include sgRNA manufacturing, through a strategic partnership with Hongene Biotech.

“This collaboration streamlines the development and manufacturing process for RNA-based therapeutics, reducing logistical complexities associated with multiple CDMOs and ultimately accelerating drug development,” Recipharm said in its 2024 revenue announcement.

Recipharm also recently launched a new Pilot Scale Development Center in Germany, complementing its existing capabilities in oral solid, sterile fill-finish, and biologics. The facility, now fully operational, is designed to support pilot-scale development production of oral solid dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, and granules.

“Recent investments and partnerships have significantly expanded our capacity in key areas such as pre-filled syringes (PFS) and lyophilization, ensuring we can meet the evolving needs of our customers with agility and expertise,” Recipharm CEO Greg Behar said in a statement.

The company has increased its PFS and lyophilization (freeze-drying) capacity across Europe and the United States, with Recipharm’s Wasserburg, Germany site now offering more than 60 million PFS and vial capacity, while added over 100 million ready-to-use sterile units in the U.S.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Recipharm operates 17 facilities in 10 countries around the world, giving it a global presence with local expertise that rivals some of the largest CDMOs, according to Behar, who took the company’s reins in January 2024.

Recipharm, which became private in 2021 and has more than 5,000 employees worldwide, is “one of the oldest CDMOs out there” and is the fifth largest CDMO globally serving the biopharma industry, Behar told Pharma Manufacturing in a profile of the company last month.

“We are partnering with eight out of the top 10 pharma,” Behar said, adding that in 2025 he projects that Recipharm will exceed last year’s results by achieving double-digit growth.