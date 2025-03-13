Canada’s Entos Pharma secures $137M investment for biomanufacturing facility

Canada’s Entos Pharmaceuticals has announced a CAD $198.5 million ($137.2 million) project to build an R&D and manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Alberta, backed by CAD $77.5 million in funding from the Canadian and Alberta governments.

The investment includes CAD $62 million from Canada’s federal government and CAD $15.5 million from Alberta, supporting the construction of a 103,000-square-foot R&D center and GMP biomanufacturing facility. The site will focus on developing and producing therapies using Entos’ Fusogenix PLV drug delivery platform, which leverages proprietary fusogenic FAST proteins to enable the delivery of nucleic acid to target cells through direct fusion.

The facility aims to expand Canada’s biomanufacturing capacity, strengthening domestic production capabilities for genetic medicines. Entos, headquartered in Edmonton, has existing collaborations with pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, as well as partnerships with Oisin Biotechnologies and OncoSenX, to advance treatments for neurological disorders, cancer, and rare genetic diseases.

The Edmonton site is expected to enhance these efforts by providing a dedicated space for scaling up drug development and manufacturing.

Government officials highlighted the investment’s role in bolstering Canada’s life sciences sector and reducing reliance on foreign drug production. Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne emphasized that the facility will help ensure Canada is prepared for future health crises. Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation, Nate Glubish, pointed to the province’s growing biotech industry and the potential for the facility to support new medical innovations.

Entos CEO John Lewis stated that the investment will accelerate the commercialization of Fusogenix PLV therapeutics and fill gaps in Canada’s manufacturing infrastructure.

A spin-off from the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, Entos has been focused on nucleic acid-based therapies since its founding in 2016. The new Edmonton facility is expected to play a key role in advancing these treatments while contributing to Canada’s biomanufacturing self-sufficiency.