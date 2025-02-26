Nouryon to double chromatography media capacity, targets GLP-1 drug class

Nouryon will expand its Kromasil chromatography media manufacturing facility in Bohus, Sweden, doubling its capacity to meet increasing demand for peptide-based drugs in the GLP-1 receptor agonist class. Construction is set to begin in early 2025, with production expected to start in early 2027.

Kromasil chromatography media, a key product in Nouryon’s Consumer & Life Sciences segment, is used in the purification of peptide-based pharmaceuticals including GLP-1s for diabetes and obesity treatments. The company’s site in Bohus includes a manufacturing plant and is also the production site for silica sol, a key raw material used in Kromasil chromatography media.

“This expansion will enable us to continue as a leading supplier of high-quality silica-based chromatography media for active pharma ingredients,” Suzanne Carroll, senior vice president of Consumer & Life Sciences at Nouryon, said in a statement.

The Bohus site, which marked its 100th anniversary last year, exports most of its chromatography media production globally. Nouryon has produced high-performance silica for chromatography applications for more than 30 years, according to the announcement.

In 2023, the company introduced a high-efficiency Kromasil chromatography media designed for purification of peptide-based pharmaceuticals.

“The rapidly growing demand for peptide-based drugs, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, requires a robust and reliable supply chain,” Larry Ryan, president at Nouryon, said in a statement.

Nouryon is a Netherlands-based specialty chemicals company producing ingredients for pharmaceuticals, agriculture, personal care, and industrial applications. Formerly part of AkzoNobel, it became independent in 2018.