Swarm Oncology and CDMO Cellex partner to advance T cell therapies for solid cancers

Swarm Oncology has announced a partnership with contract manufacturer Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH to accelerate the development and manufacturing of its innovative T cell therapies for solid cancers.

The collaboration aims to enhance clinical timelines and streamline production by leveraging Cellex’s expertise in cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

Swarm’s T cell therapy platform, Swarm-T, is designed to overcome key challenges in immunotherapy, including T cell exhaustion and limited antigen diversity. By integrating in vivo immune priming with proprietary ex vivo manufacturing, Swarm-T generates highly potent, non-exhausted, polyclonal T cells capable of mounting a sustained attack against tumors.

The partnership with Cellex will provide Swarm with essential cellular starting materials, GMP manufacturing capabilities, and regulatory support to accelerate clinical trials planned for 2026, according to the announcement.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver transformative immunotherapies that can drive solid tumors into long-term remission,” Swarm Oncology CEO Martin Olin said in a statement. “Cellex’s expertise in cell collection and therapy manufacturing ensures a high-quality, scalable production process, bringing us closer to delivering life-changing treatments.”

Cellex CEO Gerhard Ehninger emphasized the significance of the partnership, highlighting his company’s decade-long experience in T cell therapy manufacturing and its commitment to advancing cutting-edge oncology treatments.

Launched officially last month, Swarm Oncology, co-founded by T cell therapy expert Professor John Campbell and life sciences investor Delin Ventures, focuses on developing potent therapies to address the limitations of current immunotherapies.

Cellex, a Cologne, Germany-based CDMO, provides clinical and commercial manufacturing solutions for biotech and pharmaceutical companies, offering advanced facilities and regulatory expertise to support the development of next-generation cell therapies.