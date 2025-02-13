Selkirk Pharma launches ClinFAST to speed up clinical trial fill-finish

Selkirk Pharma has introduced ClinFAST, a service aimed at reducing production delays in the fill-finish process for clinical trial materials.

The Spokane, Washington-based manufacturer says the service is designed for biotech and pharmaceutical companies facing bottlenecks in securing fill-finish capacity, particularly for small-batch projects that larger contract manufacturers often deprioritize.

The traditional fill-finish process for clinical trial materials can take six to 12 months, creating challenges for drug developers working on tight timelines. ClinFAST aims to shorten this window by running production steps in parallel and maintaining an on-site inventory of key materials, including vials, stoppers, and excipients.

The service accommodates batch sizes of up to 10,000 liquid-filled vials, making it suitable for early-stage trials.

Selkirk says its approach allows for a quicker turnaround without sacrificing quality, leveraging specialized equipment to minimize material loss and ensure consistent yields. The company also offers flexibility for customers to integrate their own materials while keeping production streamlined.

With the launch of ClinFAST, Selkirk is positioning itself as a dedicated option for drug developers needing reliable clinical trial manufacturing. The company said that the service is designed to help developers meet regulatory milestones and advance new treatments more efficiently.

“In clinical drug development, time is everything. Delays in sterile fill/finish can mean missed trial milestones and significant financial setbacks,” Selkirk CEO Colleen Dixon said in a statement. “ClinFAST represents a significant advancement in our ability to ensure biotech and pharma companies can access the high-quality drug product manufacturing they need — without the typical wait times.”