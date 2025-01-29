miRecule and GBI Biomanufacturing partner on antibody-RNA conjugate therapies

Biotech company miRecule and GBI Biomanufacturing announced a partnership to advance the development and clinical supply of miRecule’s Antibody-RNA Conjugate (ARC) therapies.

The agreement brings together miRecule’s expertise in RNA therapeutics with GBI’s manufacturing capabilities as a CDMO to support the production of ARC-based treatments targeting genetic diseases.

Under the collaboration, GBI will provide development and clinical manufacturing support for miRecule’s ARC therapies, which combine antibody precision with oligonucleotide-based therapeutics. The partnership is expected to streamline production and accelerate the clinical translation of these therapies for diseases with limited treatment options.

Anthony Saleh, CEO of miRecule, said the partnership marks a key step in advancing ARC technology, citing GBI’s expertise in conjugation and antibody manufacturing. Karl Pinto, chairman and CEO of GBI, stated that consolidating development and production within GBI’s facilities will help advance miRecule’s programs toward clinical trials.

Using its proprietary DREAmiR platform for drug development, miRecule specializes in RNA therapies designed to target genetic diseases. GBI Biomanufacturing provides contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals, with a focus on complex biologics including monoclonal antibodies and conjugates.