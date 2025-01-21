Trenchant, Autolomous to integrate automated CGT manufacturing and digital solutions

Trenchant BioSystems, a cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing platform developer based in Sacramento, California, and London-headquartered Autolomous, a CGT software provider, have announced a partnership to streamline production.

The collaboration aims to address time, cost, and efficiency challenges in CGT manufacturing by integrating Trenchant’s automated platform with Autolomous’ autoloMATE digital solution. The combined platform will offer a fully automated and digitalized process that reduces CAR-T manufacturing timelines to 2.5 days, while cutting costs by over 80%.

Trenchant’s Alpha Prototype, designed for distributed manufacturing at medical facilities worldwide, includes proprietary technologies such as spinoculation and cell washing to eliminate the need for ex-vivo expansion. Autolomous’ digital integration automates batch records and captures real-time data to enhance manufacturing efficiency and lot release processes.

Trenchant expects to release internal performance data in the first quarter of 2025, with third-party clinical data to follow. The company plans to launch an early-access program by the end of the third quarter in 2026, aiming to make CGTs more accessible as potential first-line therapies.

“To integrate digitalization into this development is critical, and this is why we have selected Autolomous’ autoloMATE as the most advanced CGT-specific digital platform to enable this transformation for the CGT marketplace.” Trenchant CEO Jon Ellis said in a statement.