Samsung Biologics touts 2025 plans, considers construction of sixth manufacturing plant

Samsung Biologics has announced plans to expand its manufacturing capacity with the potential construction of a sixth facility at its Bio Campus in Songdo, South Korea.

If approved by the company’s board, the new plant would increase its total production capacity to 964,000 liters. The company’s fifth plant, set to become operational in April, will raise capacity to 784,000 liters.

The announcement follows the disclosure of a 2.1 trillion South Korean won ($1.4 billion) contract with an unnamed European pharmaceutical company. The agreement, running through 2030, is the largest in Samsung Biologics’ history and accounts for over 56% of the company’s most recent annual sales. This record-breaking contract was announced earlier this week in a regulatory filing.

Samsung also revealed plans to open a regional office in Tokyo by the end of the year to support its growing client base in Japan.

Additionally, the company is investing in pre-filled syringe manufacturing capabilities, with a CGMP-compliant production line expected to be operational by 2027. It has also commenced services for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) at a dedicated facility to address rising demand for this class of therapies.

The updates were shared during the company’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. CEO John Rim detailed the company’s ongoing efforts to increase manufacturing capacity and broaden its technological capabilities to meet client needs. “We’ll continue to invest in new modalities and technologies to better address client needs, maximizing satisfaction and ensuring the delivery of highest-quality products,” Rim said.