Aragen secures $100M investment from private equity firm to expand CRDMO services

Hyderabad, India-based Aragen Life Sciences has announced a $100 million investment from Quadria Capital, an Asia-focused healthcare private equity firm.

The deal grants Quadria a minority stake in the contract research, development, and manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), valuing Aragen at approximately $1.4 billion. Most of the funding comes from fresh capital, with a smaller portion derived from share sales by existing investors.

The investment will drive Aragen’s expansion to meet the rising demand for outsourced research and manufacturing services, particularly from companies in the U.S. and Europe.

“This investment marks a pivotal moment as we scale to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving market,” Aragen CEO Manni Kantipudi said in a statement. The company plans to enhance its infrastructure and capabilities, supporting integrated discovery and manufacturing services while helping clients accelerate drug development timelines.

Quadria Capital joins Goldman Sachs as a strategic investor in Aragen, solidifying the company’s reputation for delivering end-to-end solutions across human, animal, and plant health. The announcement coincides with JPM Week 2025, where Aragen is expected to finalize additional outsourcing partnerships.

Leading into this week’s annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, William Blair analysts said they remain cautiously optimistic about the biopharma outsourcing industry’s outlook in 2025.