Synthego secures license for AstraZeneca’s CRISPR enzyme

Synthego has signed a global licensing agreement with AstraZeneca to manufacture and distribute the biopharmaceutical company’s CRISPR gene editing enzyme, eSpOT-ON, also known as engineered ePsCas9.

The enzyme, recently developed and published by AstraZeneca, will be integrated with Synthego’s guide RNA (gRNA) technology and made available to the global research community.

The agreement grants Synthego exclusive rights to commercialize the enzyme, including the ability to sublicense it for therapeutic and commercial applications. The move is expected to expand access to CRISPR tools for researchers while advancing the development of gene and cell therapies.

Synthego aims to streamline the licensing process for CRISPR-based therapies, leveraging its regulatory and technical expertise to support the pipeline from research to clinical application.

The integration of AstraZeneca’s enzyme is intended to lower barriers for therapeutic developers by reducing upfront costs and enabling more efficient fundraising and development efforts.