Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies expands production at Denmark facility

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies has announced a major expansion at its site in Hillerød, Denmark, with an increase in capacity from six to 12 bioreactors for mammalian cell culture. The contract development and manufacturing organization claims the facility is Europe’s largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing site.

Other expansions at the Hillerød site — which will create the largest end-to-end cell culture CDMO in Europe, according to Fujifilm — are expected to be completed in 2026. The $1.6 billion investment, announced in 2022, includes a total of 20 — 20,000 L — bioreactors for drug substance production as well as drug product and finished goods services.

“This first expansion of our site in Hillerød sets the stage for future developments, which will also extend to the USA, United Kingdom, and Japan,” Lars Petersen, president and CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, said in a statement. “By investing in state-of-the-art facilities on both sides of the Atlantic and prioritizing our employees, we are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of our partners and patients.”

In November 2024, Fujifilm announced the completion of an expansion of its cell therapy manufacturing facility in Thousand Oaks, California, which included upgrades to the development labs and two new independent cell therapy production suites. The new suites — which can support open or closed processing — are large enough to accommodate lots for multiple patient autologous programs, as well as larger volume batches for allogeneic programs for clinical and commercial customers, according to the company.