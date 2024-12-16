Novo Nordisk to invest $1.2B in new rare disease drug plant in Denmark

Novo Nordisk has announced it is investing $1.2 billion to build a new rare disease drug production facility in Odense, Denmark, which will include a warehouse. Slated to be completed in 2027, the plant will produce drugs for rare diseases including the inherited blood disorder hemophilia.

The site will be equipped with solar panels to generate on-site electricity and when it is completed will create 400 permanent jobs, according to the announcement.

Novo Nordisk said Monday’s announced investment “marks the first time in this century” that it will break ground in Denmark by creating a new production site. The cash outlay is the latest boost to the Danish drugmaker’s manufacturing footprint which also includes facilities in Brazil, China, France, and the U.S.

In June, Novo Nordisk announced a $4.1 billion investment to expand its U.S. capacity by building a second fill and finishing manufacturing facility in Clayton, North Carolina, to produce current and future injectable treatments for obesity and other chronic diseases.

According to Novo Nordisk, it produces nearly half of the world’s insulin, GLP-1 diabetes and obesity drugs, as well as medications to treat rare diseases such as hemophilia.