Ori Biotech, Fresenius Kabi team on scalable CGT manufacturing

Ori Biotech and Fresenius Kabi have announced a collaboration to integrate Ori’s IRO platform with Fresenius’ Cue and Lovo cell processing systems.

The integration is intended to create a connected workflow for cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing.

The workflow involves seeding cells directly into the IRO consumables from the Lovo system and harvesting them onto the Cue system for further processing. This setup reduces reliance on bag-based transfers and manual handling, aiming to streamline production steps, according to the companies.

The partnership focuses on developing modular manufacturing processes that support the scale-up of CGT production while maintaining product quality. The companies describe the approach as offering a closed system for upstream and downstream processing.

The collaboration reflects ongoing efforts to address inefficiencies in CGT manufacturing capabilities, which cannot keep up with patient demand, by exploring new ways to integrate processing technologies and reduce complexity.

“Our collaboration with Ori Biotech allows us to integrate their innovative IRO platform with our systems, supporting our partners’ goal of delivering life-saving cell and gene therapies to patients as quickly and consistently as possible,” Christian Hauer, president medtech at Fresenius Kabi, said in a statement.