BioMarin invests $63M in Ireland manufacturing facility expansion

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has announced a $63 million (€60 million) investment to expand its manufacturing site in Shanbally, Cork, Ireland.

The project will include the construction of a four-story laboratory facility to increase production capacity for existing medicines and to accommodate future growth.

The Shanbally facility is BioMarin’s only manufacturing site outside the U.S., providing end-to-end capabilities from drug substance production to final packaging. The expansion follows the addition of an aseptic production facility completed last year, which increased the site’s commercial and clinical production capacity.

BioMarin has been operating in Ireland for 13 years and employs over 500 people across its Shanbally site and a commercial office in Dublin. The latest investment highlights the company’s continued focus on bolstering its operations in Ireland, where the biopharmaceutical sector remains a significant contributor to the economy.

“Expanding our laboratories allows us to deliver our medicines more efficiently and at greater scale for people living with genetic conditions,” Conor Delaney, BioMarin’s site lead and vice president of Shanbally manufacturing operations, said in a statement.