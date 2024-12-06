Lilly announces $3B expansion in Wisconsin

Eli Lilly on Thursday announced a $3 billion expansion of its Kenosha County, Wisconsin, manufacturing facility, acquired earlier this year.

The investment will bolster the production of injectable medicines for diabetes, obesity, and future therapies. Construction is set to begin next year, adding 750 jobs to the current workforce of over 100 and supporting 2,000 construction roles.

This expansion is part of Lilly’s broader manufacturing growth strategy, with $23 billion committed since 2020 to enhance global production capacity. The Wisconsin facility will focus on manufacturing, device assembly, and packaging, leveraging advanced automation to accelerate processes and ensure high-quality production.

Lilly’s total planned investment in Wisconsin, including land acquisition and warehouse purchases, now exceeds $4 billion. The project emphasizes advanced digital technologies and partnerships with local education institutions to support workforce development in engineering and pharmaceutical sciences.