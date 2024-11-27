PTC Therapeutics to sell Priority Review Voucher for $150 million

PTC Therapeutics announced an agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $150 million, pending the closing of the transaction.

The sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act.

The PRV was awarded to PTC Therapeutics by the FDA on November 13, 2024, alongside the approval of Kebilidi (eladocagene exuparvovec-tneq). The gene therapy is indicated for treating aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, a rare and severe condition affecting children and adults.