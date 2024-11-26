Alector to reduce workforce following phase 2 trial results

Alector has announced it will cut its workforce by 17% as part of a strategic realignment after its AL002 phase 2 INVOKE-2 trial for early Alzheimer’s disease failed to meet primary and secondary endpoints.

While the trial showed sustained microglial activation, it did not demonstrate clinical efficacy in slowing disease progression or improving Alzheimer’s biomarkers. Based on these results, the company is discontinuing the long-term extension study for AL002.

The workforce reduction is aimed at optimizing resources as Alector shifts its focus to other programs, including its pipeline of progranulin-elevating candidates. This includes latozinemab, currently in a phase 3 trial for frontotemporal dementia, with results expected in late 2025 or early 2026, and AL101/GSK4527226, which is in phase 2 development for early Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, the company continues to advance its preclinical candidates and proprietary blood-brain barrier technology, Alector Brain Carrier.

As of September 30, 2024, Alector reported $457.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, providing runway through 2026.