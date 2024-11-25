Marty Makary tapped by Trump to head FDA

President-elect Donald J. Trump has announced the nomination of Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins surgical oncologist and health policy expert, as the next commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dr. Makary will work under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and focus on evaluating harmful chemicals in food and drugs, as well as addressing the rising rates of childhood chronic diseases. In addition to his academic roles at Johns Hopkins, Makary is a leading advocate for healthcare transparency.

Trump emphasized the need to restore public trust in the FDA, which he said has lost sight of its primary role as a regulator. In his statement, the president-elect expressed confidence that Makary’s expertise will help restore the FDA as a leader in scientific research and streamline regulatory processes.

The nomination signals a focus on reducing bureaucracy and prioritizing healthcare reforms.