AstraZeneca to invest $3.5 billion in U.S. R&D and manufacturing expansion

AstraZeneca announced a $3.5 billion capital investment in the United States to expand its research and manufacturing capabilities, set for completion by the end of 2026.

This investment includes $2 billion for new projects, which will create over 1,000 high-skilled jobs.

The expansion will establish a new R&D center in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a next-generation biologics manufacturing facility in Maryland. Additional plans include cell therapy manufacturing facilities on both the East and West Coasts and specialty manufacturing operations in Texas, strengthening AstraZeneca’s infrastructure in key areas.

This initiative marks the beginning of AstraZeneca's broader "Ambition 2030" strategy, aiming to reach $80 billion in revenue by the decade's end. The U.S., which generates 44% of the company’s revenue, is central to this growth strategy, underscoring its importance as AstraZeneca’s largest market.