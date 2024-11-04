Novo, Ascendis partner on monthly GLP-1 treatment

Ascendis Pharma and Novo Nordisk have inked a new partnership to develop treatments for metabolic and cardiovascular diseases using Ascendis’ TransCon technology platform.

The agreement allows Novo Nordisk to leverage TransCon technology on a worldwide, exclusive basis for its products in metabolic conditions, with selective extensions to cardiovascular treatments. Ascendis is set to receive up to $285 million in initial and milestone payments and royalties based on sales. Further product candidates could bring in additional payments of up to $77.5 million each.

Key to the partnership is a once-monthly GLP-1 receptor agonist targeting obesity and type 2 diabetes. The approach aims to reduce dosing frequency, which may benefit patients managing chronic conditions.

Ascendis will handle early-stage product development, while Novo Nordisk will take over the later stages, covering clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and market rollout.