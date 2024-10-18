Baxter shares update on Hurricane Helene impact at NC site

Baxter has reported significant progress in its recovery efforts at the North Cove manufacturing facility in North Carolina, which was heavily impacted by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

The drugmaker has tapped its global manufacturing network, utilizing seven facilities to help maintain supply continuity. Shipments from plants in Mexico and Spain have begun arriving in the U.S., and the FDA has granted temporary importation approvals to additional sites in Canada, China, Ireland, and the UK.

The majority of Baxter’s 2,500 employees at the site have returned to work, and additional contractors have been brought in to assist with cleanup and recovery tasks. Baxter is also providing aid to employees affected by the storm, offering essential supplies and financial assistance to those who experienced personal losses.

Key infrastructure, including utilities and IT systems, has been fully restored, and equipment assessments are progressing.