Catalent to sell NJ manufacturing facility to Ardena

Catalent has announced a definitive agreement to sell its oral solids development and small-scale manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, to Ardena, CDMO.

While the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the sale is expected to close in early 2025. The FDA-approved Somerset facility employs around 200 scientists and technicians.

Catalent’s corporate headquarters, currently located at the Somerset facility, will remain on-site during a transition period before relocating to a new, yet-to-be-announced location.

In recent years, Catalent has expanded its oral solid capabilities at other locations in the U.S. and Europe. In October 2022, the company acquired a 333,000-square-foot facility in Greenville, North Carolina, for $475 million, which specializes in oral solid dosage forms and commercial manufacturing.

Ardena, headquartered in Ghent, Belgium also boasts facilities in the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain. The CDMO provides services such as solid state chemistry, API & nanomedicines development and manufacturing, analytical & formulation development, drug product manufacturing, bioanalytical, drug discovery and dossier development services.