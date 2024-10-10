Pfizer combo improves survival in advanced prostate cancer

Pfizer’s phase 3 TALAPRO-2 trial showed that combining Talzenna (talazoparib) with Xtandi (enzalutamide) significantly improves survival in patients with advanced prostate cancer, regardless of gene mutations, the drugmaker shared this week.

With these results, Pfizer plans to submit the data to global health authorities, including the FDA and the European Commission, to potentially update the label for Talzenna. These submissions may expand its approved use beyond HRR gene-mutated mCRPC to a broader patient population.

The safety profile of Talzenna plus Xtandi was consistent with previously known safety data. Pfizer now intends to present detailed findings at an upcoming medical congress. Currently, Talzenna in combination with Xtandi is approved in more than 35 countries for treating HRR gene-mutated mCRPC.

Talzenna, a PARP inhibitor, works by blocking the enzyme that helps cancer cells repair damaged DNA, leading to cell death, especially in cells with impaired DNA repair mechanisms. Xtandi, an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, blocks androgens from promoting the growth of prostate cancer cells. Together, they target cancer by preventing both DNA repair and hormone-driven growth, offering a dual approach to treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.