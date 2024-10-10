Ono Pharmaceutical, LigaChem partner on ADC for solid tumors

Ono Pharmaceutical has inked a license agreement with LigaChem Biosciences (LCB) for LCB97, a pre-clinical antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) aimed at treating solid tumors.

The Osaka-based company also announced a research collaboration and license agreement to generate new ADC candidates using LCB’s ConjuAll ADC platform. LCB97, which targets the L1 cell adhesion molecule (L1CAM), has shown strong anti-tumor effects in preclinical studies.

Under the agreement, Ono secures exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize LCB97 for solid tumors. The deal includes upfront and milestone payments to LCB, potentially totaling up to $700 million, along with tiered royalties based on net sales. Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on developing further ADC candidates, giving Ono exclusive global rights to any new therapies targeting multiple solid tumors.

