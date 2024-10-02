Lilly to invest $4.5B in new Indiana site

Eli Lilly and Company has announced plans for a $4.5 billion investment in a new facility, the Lilly Medicine Foundry, in Lebanon, Indiana.

The site will combine advanced research, drug development, and manufacturing capabilities under one roof and is scheduled to open in late 2027. The Foundry will focus on developing methods for producing medicines and scaling up manufacturing to support clinical trials.

The project is expected to generate 400 new full-time jobs for skilled workers, including engineers, scientists, and technicians.

Lilly’s investment in the Foundry adds to its ongoing commitments in Lebanon, where the company has already invested billions in manufacturing facilities. This initiative builds on previous projects, including a $5.3 billion investment in 2024 to enhance production capacity for diabetes and obesity medicines.