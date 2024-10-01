Amneal, Metsera ink obesity and metabolic drug partnership

Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Metsera have partnered to develop and supply therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases.

As part of the deal, Amneal will build new manufacturing facilities while utilizing its existing network to ensure a steady supply of Metsera's novel medicines. In exchange, Amneal will gain rights to commercialize Metsera’s products in select emerging markets, including Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Their first product under this collaboration, MET-097, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has already shown promising weight loss results. In trials, the drug demonstrated significant and durable weight loss, supporting a potential once-monthly dosing regimen. MET-097 showed a consistent half-life of 380 hours, enabled by Metsera’s HALO technology, offering a 2-3 fold longer duration than current GLP-1 treatments. The drug was well tolerated with mild, transient gastrointestinal side effects. Metsera plans to launch a phase 2b trial in Q4 2024, with data expected in early 2025.

Amneal’s new facilities in India, focused on peptide synthesis and sterile fill-finish manufacturing, are expected to break ground later this year.