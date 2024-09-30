Genentech acquires Regor's CDK inhibitors for breast cancer

Genentech has entered into an agreement with Regor Pharmaceuticals to acquire its next-generation CDK inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer.

The deal includes an upfront payment of $850 million, with additional payments contingent on the achievement of development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. Genentech will handle clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization worldwide.

Regor will continue to manage two ongoing phase 1 trials to their completion and will focus on advancing other assets in oncology, metabolic diseases, and autoimmune disorders that are not part of this acquisition.

In addition to its CDK inhibitor portfolio, Regor has other leading assets including RGT-075, a GLP-1 receptor agonist with potential applications for obesity and related conditions, and RGT-419B, a CDK4 inhibitor showing promise for treating advanced breast cancer resistant to standard therapies. The company also explores immune-modulatory drugs like HPK1 inhibitors for cancer immunotherapy.