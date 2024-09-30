Bristol Myers Squibb, Prime Medicine partner to develop T-cell therapies

Bristol Myers Squibb has partnered with Prime Medicine to develop next-generation ex vivo T-cell therapies using Prime’s gene-editing technologies.

The agreement provides Prime with $110 million upfront and the potential for over $3.5 billion in milestone payments, including $1.4 billion in development milestones and $2.1 billion in commercialization milestones.

Prime will design reagents using its Prime Assisted Site-Specific Integrase Gene Editing (PASSIGE) technology for select targets, while Bristol Myers Squibb will oversee development, manufacturing, and commercialization.