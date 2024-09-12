Sanofi, RadioMedix, and Orano Med ink $110M deal for next-gen radioligand cancer therapy

Sanofi, RadioMedix, and Orano Med have inked an exclusive licensing agreement to develop AlphaMedixTM, a next-generation radioligand medicine targeting rare cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will oversee the global commercialization of AlphaMedixTM, while Orano Med will handle its manufacturing through a global platform currently under development. RadioMedix and Orano Med will receive an upfront payment of $110 million (€100 million), with the potential for additional payments based on sales milestones and tiered royalties.

AlphaMedixTM is currently in late-stage clinical trials and is being evaluated for treating neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), a type of rare cancer. The radioligand therapy utilizes lead-212 (212Pb) to deliver targeted radiation to cancer cells. It has recently received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA for its potential in treating patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) who have not received prior peptide-receptor radionuclide therapy. Clinical trials have shown promising results, with a significant tumor response rate, positioning the therapy as a potential advancement in cancer treatment.

Neuroendocrine tumors, which are considered rare, primarily affect the gastrointestinal system but can also occur in other parts of the body. Despite their rarity, the incidence of NETs is increasing globally.