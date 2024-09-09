Lilly appoints new CFO

Eli Lilly has found its new vice president and chief financial officer internally, appointing Lucas Montarce effective immediately. Montarce, who has been with the company since 2001, will also join the company's Executive Committee.

Throughout his career at Lilly, Montarce has held several key finance roles, including CFO of Lilly Research Laboratories and CFO of Lilly International. Most recently, he was president and general manager for the Spain, Portugal, and Greece hub.

"I am committed to building on our strong financial foundation and helping drive continued success as we expand our global footprint and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders," Montarce said about the appointment. "I am honored to step into this role during such a significant time in our company's history and look forward to working alongside the executive team and my talented Lilly finance colleagues."