U.S. reveals first 10 negotiated prices under IRA

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have unveiled the list of negotiated prices for the first 10 drugs covered under Medicare Part D based on agreements reached between CMS and drug companies.

CMS sent initial offers for each drug back in February, and each manufacturer responded with a counteroffer. According to CMS, the agency held three meetings with each participating drug company to discuss the offers and counteroffers and attempt to agree on a mutually acceptable price for the drug. For five of the selected drugs, CMS and the drug company reached an agreement on a negotiated price in association with a negotiation meeting. For the remaining five drugs, CMS sent a written final offer and the drugmakers accepted the offer on or before the statutory deadline.