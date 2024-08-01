AbbVie finalizes $8.7B Cerevel acquisition

AbbVie has finalized its acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics, integrating Cerevel's clinical-stage assets with its own neuroscience pipeline.

Cerevel's pipeline includes promising treatments for neurological and psychiatric conditions, such as schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease. Emraclidine, a next-generation antipsychotic, is currently in phase 2 trials for schizophrenia and is also being tested in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis. Tavapadon, a dopamine D1/D5 selective partial agonist, is in phase 3 studies for Parkinson's disease.

Earlier this year, Cerevel announced positive topline results from a pivotal phase 3 trial for tavapadon. Tavapadon was the first D1/D5 receptor partial agonist studied for once-daily Parkinson's treatment, selectively activating D1/D5 dopamine receptors.

Despite receiving a FTC "second request" for additional information and documentary materials back in February, AbbVie acquired all outstanding Cerevel common stock for $45.00 per share, and Cerevel's common stock will cease trading on NASDAQ as of August 1, 2024.