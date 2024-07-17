Genentech shares promising data for oral weight loss drug

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, has announced positive phase 1 clinical trial results for its recently-acquired oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, CT-996.

Roche obtained CT-996 in a $2.7 billion deal with Carmot Therapeutics, with the potential for an additional $400 million in milestone payments. Carmot, a California-based clinical-stage biotech company, specializes in therapies metabolic diseases. Its clinical pipeline included CT-996, a phase 1 oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for obesity and type 2 diabetes, CT-388, a phase 2-ready weekly injectable for obesity, and CT-868, a phase 2 subcutaneous injectable for type 1 diabetes with obesity.

The recent trial examining CT-996, involved participants with obesity but without type 2 diabetes and showed a significant mean weight loss of -7.3% after four weeks of treatment, compared to -1.2% for the placebo group.

The study also highlighted the pharmacokinetic profile of CT-996, supporting a once-daily oral dosing regimen. Safety and tolerability were consistent with other oral GLP-1 receptor agonists, with no unexpected safety issues. The CT-996 study is part of a larger, ongoing phase 1 trial evaluating the drug's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in overweight or obese adults. Armed with the encouraging results, Genentech will advance CT-996 to phase 2.

In recent years, weight loss drugs have quickly taken center stage, with an industry poised to reach $150 billion by the early 2030s.