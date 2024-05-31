Galapagos inks licensing deal for Adaptimmune T-cell therapy

Belgium-based biotech Galapagos will enter into a clinical collaboration that will allow it to license Adaptimmune’s TCR T-cell therapy candidate, uza-cel, for head and neck cancer and possibly other solid tumors in the future.

Under the agreement, Adaptimmune will get $70 million upfront and $30 million in R&D funding, with the potential for additional payments up to $665 million, plus tiered royalties on net sales. Galapagos has the option to license uza-cel for global development and commercialization in head and neck cancer and other solid tumors.

Early phase 1 trials for uza-cel have shown promising results in head and neck cancer, with partial responses in four out of five patients. Initial in vitro testing of uza-cel produced on Galapagos’ platform also supports further clinical development.

Uza-cel, a next-generation TCR T-cell therapy targeting the MAGE-A4 cancer antigen, will be evaluated for safety and efficacy in a proof-of-concept trial using Galapagos’ decentralized manufacturing platform.

Galapagos has been looking to enter a partnership like this one. Earlier this year, when Galapagos disclosed its 2023 financials, the biotech shared plans to reduce cash burn in 2024 and advance its CAR-T studies while exploring other opportunities in immunology and oncology.

Galapagos also faced pipeline cuts and initiated about 100 layoffs to streamline operations, aligning with a "renewed focus on innovation." In 2022, Galapagos launched a new organizational strategy, "Forward, Faster," focusing on patient-centric research in immunology and oncology, investing in current drug modalities, including CAR-T, and boosting business development efforts. This strategy led to the elimination of 200 positions across European sites.

Facing a similar scenario, Adaptimmune Therapeutics revealed earlier this year that its potential $3 billion strategic collaboration with Genentech, initiated in 2021, had been terminated. The UK-based biotech had signed a deal in September 2021 to develop and commercialize allogenic cell therapies for multiple oncology indications.

At the time, Adaptimmune received an upfront payment of $150 million and was promised another $150 million over five years, along with potential R&D, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments exceeding $3 billion, plus royalties. According to Adaptimmune's SEC filing, Genentech notified the company that the deal would end in 180 days. Adaptimmune reported receiving $150 million upfront and $35 million in milestone payments.

While no explanation was given for the termination, Adaptimmune emphasized its focus on launching its lead candidate, afami-cel, later this year if approved by the FDA. The autologous T-cell therapy candidate has a PDUFA date of August 4 for advanced synovial sarcoma.