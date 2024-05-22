Biogen to acquire HI-Bio in potential $1.8B deal

Biogen has announced its plans to acquire Human Immunology Biosciences for $1.15 billion upfront and up to $650 million in potential milestone payments.

The acquisition broadens Biogen's late-stage pipeline and strengthens its immunology capabilities, mainly through HI-Bio’s lead candidate, felzartamab, a potential first-in-class anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody targeting rare immune-mediated diseases.

The drug has shown promising results in phase 2 trials for two rare autoimmune diseases that affect the kidneys, primary membranous nephropathy and IgA nephropathy, as well as in antibody-mediated rejection in kidney transplants. The drug has received Breakthrough Therapy and orphan drug designations from the FDA.

The deal will also integrate HI-Bio’s scientific talent into Biogen, particularly focusing on a new team in the San Francisco Bay Area dedicated to immune-mediated diseases.

The news comes a week after Biogen and Ionis decided to terminate the development of their experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis after the treatment failed to show improvement in patients in an early-to-mid stage study of the rare neurodegenerative disease.