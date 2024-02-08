Jazz acquires Redx KRAS inhibitor program

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement with UK-based Redx Pharma to acquire the global rights to Redx's KRAS inhibitor program.

The transaction — Redx's largest deal to date — aims to bolster Jazz's oncology pipeline and capitalize on the potential of KRAS inhibitors in treating various cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancer.

The deal involves an upfront payment of $10 million to Redx, with additional milestone payments of up to $870 million and royalties on future net sales. Jazz will lead the advancement of candidates through preclinical studies, followed by clinical development, regulatory processes, manufacturing and commercialization.

As part of a separate collaboration agreement, signed in parallel, Jazz will pay Redx to perform research and preclinical development activities with the goal of completing IND-enabling studies for both KRAS profiles.

The two companies were already collaborating on JZP815, an experimental pan-RAF inhibitor, which Jazz bought from Redx in 2019. The U.S. FDA accepted the IND application for JZP815 in 2022.



