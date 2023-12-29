Innovent Biologics, Xuanzhu ink cancer combo partnership

Innovent Biologics and Xuanzhu Biopharma have teamed up for a clinical trial collaboration to explore a combination therapy using sintilimab injection (TYVYT) and KM-501, a novel HER-2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for treating advanced solid tumors in China.

Under the agreement, Innovent will supply sintilimab for a phase 1b clinical study led by Xuanzhu Biopharma, evaluating the therapy's anti-tumor activity and safety in Chinese patients with advanced solid tumors.

The collaboration aims to explore a novel approach to cancer therapy by combining the immunotherapeutic effects of PD-1 inhibitors with the anti-tumor capabilities of ADC drugs, potentially offering new treatment options and overcoming tumor resistance.

TYVYT is a PD-1 inhibitor developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly, approved for multiple indications and listed on China's national reimbursement drug list. KM-501, a dual-antibody ADC with independent intellectual property rights, is undergoing a phase 1 dose escalation study after receiving approval from China's National Medical Products Administration in March.