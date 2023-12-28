Astellas, Elpiscience ink $1.7B partnership

Elpiscience Biopharma and Astellas announced this week that the two will be partnering in a deal worth up to $1.7 billion.

Leveraging Elpiscience's Bispecific Macrophage Engager Platform (BiME), the partnership revolves around two late-stage assets, ES019 and another program, both undergoing early-stage research. The BiME platform utilizes anti-tumor associated antigen (TAA) and anti-signal-regulatory protein α (SIRPα) bispecific antibodies to activate Tumor Associated Macrophage (TAM) phagocytosis.

As part of the agreement, Astellas has the option to include up to two additional programs in the collaboration, with the exclusive right to further research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize each program. Elpiscience is set to receive up to $37 million, including upfront payment and license option fees, along with research funding from Astellas.

The collaboration opens the door to potential payments exceeding $1.7 billion, contingent on achieving future development, regulatory milestones, and commercial success. Elpiscience may also receive royalty payments on net sales for licensed products per each program.