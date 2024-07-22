Janssen stops development of Addex epilepsy drug

Following previously shared disappointing top-line phase 2 data, Janssen Pharmaceuticals (now J&J Innovative Medicine) has discontinued development of its glutamate mGlu2 receptor in epilepsy, according to partner Addex Therapeutics.

The decision to halt the development of ADX71149 did not come as a surprise considering the data shared back in April. The multi-center phase 2 study tested the efficacy of ADX71149, an allosteric modulator of the mGlu2 receptor intended to regulate glutamate release in the brain. The trial involved 110 patients with focal onset seizures who had insufficient responses to standard-of-care seizure medications, levetiracetam or brivaracetam. The study did not achieve statistical significance for its primary endpoint — time for patients to reach baseline seizure count when ADX71149 was added to standard treatment.

The partnership — inked in 2004 — remains ongoing while the full data set from the phase 2 study of ADX71149 as an adjunctive epilepsy treatment is analyzed. The longstanding partnership gave Janssen development and commercialization rights for mGlu2 PAM compounds, with Addex potentially receiving up to $116 million in milestone payments and royalties.